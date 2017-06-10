Man walks from Ust-Kamenogorsk to Astana to attend EXPO 2017

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The resident of Ust-Kamenogorsk Galymzhan Toktarov, who went to Expo 2017 International Exhibition on foot, has reached Astana. The way to the capital took 16 days, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the information center.





Galymzhan Toktarov wanted to witness the most epic event of the year so much that he decided to get there on foot. He started his journey from Ust-Kamenogorsk to Astana on May 26, and the East Kazakhstan athlete reached his destination on the 16th day.



"I am very glad that I have met the deadline and managed to come before the exhibition started! The beginning of the journey was difficult for me. But then my body got used to it. Moreover, many villagers very hospitably greeted me on the way", Galymzhan said.



Before this trip, the man exercised kettlebell lifting, but this hike is his first and greatest achievement for today.

Now, the ‘Ust-Kamenogorsk footman' is visiting the exhibition and walking around the capital.



