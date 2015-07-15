Man wanted after fatal car accident in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of Astana Internal Affairs department reported the details of a fatal traffic accident which involved three cars.

July 14 a man was moving down Dostyk Avenue by BMW car. The car collided with NIVA motor vehicle which was moving in the same direction. As a result NIVA was thrown into oncoming traffic where it head collided with Lexus. As a result of the accident a 21-year-old passenger of NIVA has died at the scene. The driver of NIVA was admitted to a medical facility with various injuries. A woman, who drove Lexus, was taken to the railway hospital and released after medical examination. Police officers found BMW car in a waste land on Akmeshet Street. Investigation is conducted to establish the whereabouts of the disappeared driver. Witnesses of the accident are to contact police by: 8 (7172) 71-61-94, 8 (7172) 71-62-14, 8-701-794-0094, "102".