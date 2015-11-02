Man wanted in Kazakhstan found in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young Kazakhstani man who has been missing for several months was found in Voronezh, Russia, 36on.ru reports.

Local police detained a suspiciously looking man in the streets of the city on Friday (October 29). He had no identity document and was taken to the nearest police station. Imagine the surprise of the police officers when they realized that the man they detained was on the federal wanted list in Kazakhstan. There was no immediate word on why the man landed on the list.