  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Man wanted in Kazakhstan found in Russia

    08:00, 02 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young Kazakhstani man who has been missing for several months was found in Voronezh, Russia, 36on.ru reports.

    Local police detained a suspiciously looking man in the streets of the city on Friday (October 29). He had no identity document and was taken to the nearest police station. Imagine the surprise of the police officers when they realized that the man they detained was on the federal wanted list in Kazakhstan. There was no immediate word on why the man landed on the list.

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Regions Police News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!