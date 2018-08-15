Man who saved 48 people in Russia honored in Kazakhstan

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Yermak Salimov, the Mayor of Semey city of East Kazakhstan region, has met with Yerzhan Amarkhanov, who saved 48 passengers of a burning bus from Semey to the Russian city of Novosibirsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is to be recalled that the bus caught on fire on the night of August 4. 37-year-old Yerzhan Amarkhanov saved 48 other passengers. Taking the people out of the vehicle, he forgot about his personal belongings and documents including KZT 1.4 million intended for a car purchase which burned down.

Yermak Salimov expressed gratitude to Yerzhan for his civic stance and courage. "It is a quality of a true man. Not every person will risk his life and perform a deed of bravery," the mayor said.

Now Yerzhan Amarkhanov is recovering the documents burnt. In view of the fact that his money for a car purchase burned down, Bauyrzhan Kairambayev, a local entrepreneur, handed KZT 1 million to Yerzhan.

Mayor Yermak Salimov also said that the City Hall is ready to assist Mr. Amarkhanov.

In his spare time, Yerzhan Amarkhanov trains young athletes. The mayor promised to support him in this work.

As Kazinform previously reported, 48 people were saved thanks to a resident of Semey.