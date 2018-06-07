Man with suspected meningitis admitted to hospital in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A man, aged 38, with suspected meningococcal disease has been taken to the intensive care unit of Astana hospital.

"Two people who contacted with the man are administered antibiotics," head of the Astana public health protection department Nurkan Sadvakassov said.



As earlier reported, two days before a child with suspected meningitis was rushed to hospital in Astana. On May 29 another child, aged 4, was admitted to hospital with a clinical diagnosis of meningococcal infection, generalized form, meningitis, meningococcemia.