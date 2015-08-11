Manchester City hope De Bruyne will ask for transfer after £47 bid

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester City hope Kevin De Bruyne will push for a move by making clear to Wolfsburg his desire to join Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

The summer-long pursuit of the forward has now entered the last three weeks of the window. City are keen to try to seal the transfer as soon as possible with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City have lodged a second bid worth £47m that if accepted would make the forward their fifth addition of the summer. The offer is an initial £40m plus £7m of add-ons for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder. City had originally offered £35m, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Klaus Allofs, the Wolfsburg sporting director, continues to state the club will fight to keep the Belgian. "I think some other clubs have definitely turned Kevin's head," Allofs told Kicker magazine. "Some huge figures are doing the rounds and I can understand why Kevin is leaving everything open. "He's got to listen to the offers. I can't expect from him that he doesn't want to entertain them. If he was only contracted to us until 2017, then yes, it would be different. But let's be honest about it - it's highly unlikely that he'll stay with us right up until 2019." Wolfsburg are refusing to put a precise valuation on De Bruyne and may try and get a fee closer to £50m, though it is understood City's new offer is close to being acceptable. Given the impasse the hope is that De Bruyne will signal his intent to leave. The former Chelsea player has found the decision a difficult one as he has affection for Wolfsburg. However he has become minded to go and may try to ensure the transfer goes through. When contacted the De Bruyne camp refused to deny that City had made the offer for him. While it is thought the club had a first bid of £35m turned down a fewdays ago , if the £47m offer is accepted by Wolfsburg it would take City's total spend to £117m in the current window. The acquisition of De Bruyne would end City's activity in the market unless an exceptional player became available.