Manchester may bid to host 2023 European Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Manchester may bid to host the 2023 European Games, European Olympic Committee president Patrick Hickey told BBC Sport.

"The future is safe and secure. We now have four interested countries for the next edition and a waiting list for 2023," Hickey said. "In fact, observers from Manchester came to Baku with a view to considering a bid in 2023," he added. The decision on holding the second European Games in the Netherlands was adopted at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in May, Kazinform refers to trend.az. However, on June 10, the Netherlands refused from hosting the European Games in 2019. The First European Games are currently being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The European Games that kicked off June 12, will last till June 28. There is a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe came to Baku to represent their nations over 17 days of competition. Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.