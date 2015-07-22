Manchester United&#39;s Louis van Gaal hints at arrival of ‘surprise&#39; striker

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal, has hinted that a new striker could be on his way to Old Trafford and refused to rule out the signing of the Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

United have previously been linked with an approach for Barcelona's Pedro, whileThomas Müller is open to leaving Bayern Munich despite the German champions insisting he is not for sale. However, having suggested after United's 1-0 win over Club América at the weekend that a "surprise" signing could soon be on his way, Van Gaal seemed confident that the identity of the impending new arrival remains a secret, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. "He's in the process," Van Gaal said. "It's not the striker that the media has written about. You have to wait and see. The transfer period is open until 31 August. You have to wait." Van Gaal also admitted that the approach for Ramos, who was the subject of a £28.5m (€40m) bid from United last month, is also ongoing: "I cannot talk about these rumours. I have said already it's a process and maybe Mr Ramos is in the process - you never know."