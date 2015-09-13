Manchester United&#39;s Louis van Gaal says ‘I&#39;m no dictator&#39; and agrees to change

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Louis van Gaal has said he is a "communicator not a dictator" after admitting pressure from Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick has led to him change his strategy.

The manager revealed that his captain and vice-captain met him and told him theManchester United dressing room was flat. The concession came after reports of unrest among his squad over his managerial methods. Van Gaal insisted he welcomed dialogue and has now rethought his approach. "Yes, I have changed the way that I [draw up] the game plan to them," the manager said. "Now I ask in advance and they can say what they want. Most of the strategy is always the same because they like the way we have done it." Ironically Rooney could be missing today as the England captain was not at the team hotel amid unconfirmed reports he may have suffered a hamstring injury, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. Van Gaal was clear that, while he was open to change, players had to present compelling arguments. "They have to explain why and how and then I'll listen," he said. "Not only I will listen. Also my assistants are listening and then we discuss it. And then I have to change it. But, yeah, then you have to come with strong arguments, so I have adapted. "For example, I have read there are a lot of meetings. That's the philosophy - that you have to make an analysis of the opponents, then you need a meeting to show that. Then you have to make a game plan, then you have to hold a meeting about the game plan. Then you have to practise. Then we have to discuss with the players, on the pitch, how they feel. And maybe we have to change. And when they have good arguments, we change. And then we play the match. And then we have to see how they play. And then I have to say something at half-time and then I can change, then we have an evaluation meeting. "So, when you have professional behaviour, you know there are a lot of meetings. And we are working at the most commercial club in the world, so we have also a lot of commercial activities." Van Gaal warned that, despite his pliancy, players must still adhere to his ethos. "It is still better than every other job," he said. "Still better, because as a player you can work with your hobby. Or you have to change your attitude to a professional attitude. So you want to change something in that process? Then you need fantastic arguments. But they are in agreement with that. I have also read that there were no free days. I give more free days than ever, more free days than last year, but that's why I am listening to my players and I see that they have to work a lot." Van Gaal suggested the flat atmosphere may have been due to his fall-out with Víctor Valdés and the saga of David De Gea's on-off transfer to Real Madrid. Though Valdés has been frozen out, De Gea signed a fresh four-year contract, worth £200,000 a week, on Friday. "We have problems with Valdés, then we have problems with the transfer of De Gea, who has a great influence in the dressing room, which is why it was flat. But I am pleased that they come to me and say that to me, then I can communicate about that and then we can change or not change. It's dependable on the arguments." Van Gaal does not believe the issue raised is the tip of an iceberg. "It's a positive thing that the players are coming to me and not only Carrick or Rooney, other players," he said. "But it was Carrick and Rooney and that was alarming for me because they are the captains. But all the players are communicating with me. They are coming to my office. Believe me, it is like that. I am not a dictator, I am a communicator." Van Gaal said he had been unaware of the flat feeling as he prefers to leave the changing room as the players' arena. "I could not because normally the coach doesn't come in the dressing room because I think it's protected for them and they can do what they want. Some players are coming to me to apologise about what has been said in the papers." Of De Gea remaining at the club Van Gaal said: "If Madrid paid the price and had the papers in order at the right time, he would have been sold. That's because I believe a player must want to play for a club. But I am delighted because he was my best player last year and it is a happy end." Van Gaal also stressed that the 19-year-old Anthony Martial, who cost £36m rising to a potential £58m, requires time to settle. "There is a market and a market price and we cannot have any influence on that price," said the manager. "I said to Ed [Woodward, the executive vice-chairman] that he is the best of his age and we need a striker for the future. We could wait a year and pay another £10m. I imagine the fans think: ‘£50m, he has to score.' No, he is 19 and he has to adapt."