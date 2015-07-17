Manchester United&#39;s Louis van Gaal urges new signings to come out fighting

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Louis van Gaal has admitted even he is fighting for his position as the manager ofManchester United as he warned Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin, and Matteo Darmian it will not be easy to establish themselves in the first team.

The three new signings were all bought in time to be part of United's tour of America that began on Monday, but Van Gaal is clear each player has to prove his worth by pointing to his own lack of security. "I have to say to the players, you have to fight for your position. Never is it secure in top sport, even my position is not secure as you know. But also the players have to fight," he said. "Morgan Schneiderlin has to fight Schweinsteiger, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, these are the players who can play in the centre of midfield. Matteo Darmian has to fight with [Antonio] Valencia, he knows that," said the manager of the right-back berth, Kazinform cites the Guardian. "Michael Carrick knows it also, at the end of the season I have told him." Van Gaal stated that Darmian, who cost £12.7m from Torino, was better defensively than Rafael Da Silva, who is expected to leave for Galatasaray. "I want always a player who can defend in the first place. He is fast. He is also a reasonable header so that is also a plus," said Van Gaal. Van Gaal stated that Javier Hernández and Ángel Di María, who are resting following their participation in the Copa América, will join the tour on 25 July.