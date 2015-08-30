Manchester United agree to sell Jonny Evans to West Brom for £6m

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have agreed to sell their central defender Jonny Evans to West Bromwich Albion for £6m, rising to £8m with add-ons.

The Northern Irishman's sale will end a seven-year spell in the United first team. Evans made his debut in 2007 under Sir Alex Ferguson and won three Premier League titles, the League Cup and Fifa World Club Cup at the club. But the 27-year-old fell out of favour under Louis van Gaal towards the end of last season.

He received a six-match ban for spitting at Newcastle United's Papiss Cissé during the 1-0 victory on 4 March and was described as "simply disgusting" for doing so by a Football Association regulatory commission. Following the ban Evans played only once more for United, as a 40th-minute replacement in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on 9 May.

Manchester United on ‘right road' and into group phase, says Ander Herrera Read more Tony Pulis, the West Brom manager, confirmed his intent to buy Evans on Friday. "Jonny would be a great signing for the football club but it's down to the money men and his side. It takes three parties, the player and the clubs. I'd love to sign Jonny Evans," he said.

The deal has now been agreed and confirms the latest departure from United of players who began their careers under Ferguson. Evans follows Nani, Robin van Persie, Tom Cleverley and Rafael da Silva , all of whom have left the club this summer. Source: The Guardian