Manchester United boss tells Chelsea fans he is still No. 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said he is still number one for the fans of Chelsea, despite being heckled during his side's 0-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the FA quarterfinals on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

Mourinho, who was fired twice by Chelsea, was yelled at by the hosting fans as "Judas" during the match.



In a post-match presser, Mourinho hit back and said, "Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'm the number one."



"When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until this moment, Judas is number one," he added.



Reflecting on sending Ander Herrera off in the first half, the Portuguese coach did not want to comment on the referee's decision, but said that match official, Michael Oliver, is "a referee with fantastic potential."



However, he believed that "we all watched the match until the red card and after the red card and then we can compare the decisions of these two yellow cards."



Manchester United was eliminated on Monday from the FA quarterfinals by Chelsea, which booked a place in the semifinals and secured a record of 13 straight home victories.