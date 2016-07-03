Manchester United confirm signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract.

Ibrahimovic took it upon himself to announce on Thursday that he had agreed to joined United, posting a message on Instagram that read: "Time to let the world know. My next destination is Manchester United."



The 34-year-old travelled to Manchester on Friday to wrap up the free transfer and United released a statement in the evening stating Ibrahimovic was their man. It read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Swedish international striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic, 34, made 180 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 156 goals. He has won championships in four different leagues since beginning his professional career with Malmo in 1999. Zlatan represented his country 116 times, scoring 62 goals, before announcing his retirement from international football last month.



"The player himself said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester United and am looking forward to playing in the Premier League. It goes without saying that I cannot wait to work with José Mourinho once again. He is a fantastic manager and I am ready for this new and exciting challenge. I have thoroughly enjoyed my career so far and have some great memories. I am now ready to create more special memories in England."



Ibrahimovic is the second player to join United since José Mourinho took over as manager, following the £25m capture of defender Eric Bailly from Villarreal. Ibrahimovic worked with Mourinho at Internazionale during the 2008-2009 season, when the club won the Serie A title. Overall, the striker scored 25 goals in 35 appearances under Mourinho.



"Zlatan needs no introduction," said the United manager. "The statistics speak for themselves. Ibra is one of the best strikers in the world and a player who always gives 100%. He has won the most important league championships in the world of football, now he has the opportunity to play in the best league in the world and I know he will grasp this opportunity and will work hard to help the team win titles.



"I am certain that his talent will delight fans at Old Trafford next season and that his experience will be invaluable in helping to develop the younger players in the squad."

Source: The Guardian