Manchester United to play Bayern Munich in 1999 Champions League final rematch

LONDON. KAZINFORM David Beckham will lead a Manchester United legend team to play their Bayern counterparts in a rematch of the 1999 Champions League final at Old Trafford on May 26.



Members of the iconic Class of '92: Beckham, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, will play the match for the anniversary event and will be joined by former Swedish winger Jesper Blomqvist, Xinhua reports.

The midfielders will be reunited with the full 1998/99 defence, including the Neville brothers, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin, with Peter Schmeichel back in net for the match in aid of the Manchester United Foundation.

The squad, to be managed by Alex Ferguson, will be completed by the announcement of the "strikers" in the coming weeks.

"I'm so excited to be going back to Old Trafford in May," said Beckham. "1999 was such a massive year for us so recreating that moment is going to be really special. To be back together as a squad and to be managed by the boss again is huge. Huge for us and for the fans; I can't wait."

Manchester United came back from behind to beat Bayern at Camp Nou in 1999 thanks to two injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Solskjaer to lift the trophy for the second time in the club history, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup they had won earlier.