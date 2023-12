NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – FC Manchester United have landed in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Man Utd are in Nur-Sultan for their Europa League fixture against FC Astana at 9:50 pm on November 28.

Man Utd’s travelling squad consists mainly of young players as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked players who will make their first-team debut.

Photo: twitter.com/Manchester United