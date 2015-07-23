  • kz
    Mancini: If Mayweather Beats GGG, Top 10 of All-Time

    16:19, 23 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini says Floyd Mayweather Jr. has to fight WBA/IBO middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin if he wants true respect from the fans and experts. The fight can be held at 154 pounds, Sports.kz informs.

    He is also skeptical about the choice Mayweather Jr. made for his opponent for the final fight of his career in Andre Berto. "Golovkin said he's come down to 154. Mayweather fought Canelo at 154, fight Golovkin at 154. If he beats Golovkin, then hey - I'll say he's a top 10 all-time," the legend said.

