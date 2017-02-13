Mandatory health and social insurance system to help improve healthcare services quality – Vice Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The introduction of mandatory health and social insurance in Kazakhstan will let improve the quality of healthcare services. Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy has said it today at the roundtable meeting held at the National Research Medical Centre in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“With the introduction of mandatory health and social insurance scheme, Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector will start working in a competitive environment which, in turn, will help raise the quality of healthcare services. The quality of healthcare services will be upgraded by several factors, such as setting up standards in healthcare sphere, introduction of clinical protocols and algorithms of organizing the medical treatment process, conducting tenders among the healthcare facilities, payment for medical services based on their quality and volume, governmental control and supervision in healthcare etc.,” said A.Tsoy.

According to him, the introduction of the mandatory health and social insurance will let improve Kazakhstanis’ health and extend life expectancy, expand access to high-quality medical care, create the healthcare system which will be capable of meeting the population's needs, expand pharmacological support of the population in out-patient treatment etc.

According to the Vice Minister, on February 7, the Ministry launched the third stage of information campaign on the mandatory health and social insurance system among the population.