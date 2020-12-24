Mandatory quarantine imposed on passengers coming to NYC

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Anybody visiting or returning to New York City during the upcoming holiday season will be subject to mandatory quarantine and a 1,000-U.S.-dollar fine if not followed, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

All passengers entering the city via airport will be issued a Department of Health (DOH) commissioner's order to quarantine for two weeks, and the order will come via certified mail, he said, Xinhua reports.

By such orders, the city intends to step up quarantine enforcement on foreign travelers, particularly those coming from England, over concerns about a new and more contagious strain of COVID-19, he added.

Any passengers coming from the United Kingdom, where a mutated strain of the coronavirus has been discovered, will be personally served the commissioner's order by the Sheriff's Office.





Details also at