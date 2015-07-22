Mangilik El triptych dedicated to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate presented in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Museum of Kazakhstan has held a presentation of "Mangilik El" paintings dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

The event has been attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev. Three paintings represent the long history of Kazakhstan. The creative team under the guidance of the local artist, the winner of the State Prize Yerbolat Tolepbai has worked on the creation of a series of the paintings. The compositional and artistic center of the triptych is a portrait of the First President of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev. The image of the Head of State appears in the historical context of the development of Kazakh statehood at the turn of XX-XXI centuries. The second part of the triptych is dedicated to the Kazakh traditional law "Zheti zhargy" (Seven rules). The composition incorporates a variety of historical persons including the main Kazakh bi (sage) - Tauke Khan. A separate part of the triptych "Mangilik El" is based on images of the founders of the Kazakh Khanate - Kerey and Zhanibek Khans. "As you know, 2015 is a special year for Kazakhstan. This year our country celebrates the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. In total, more than 200 events will be held before the end of the year in all regions of the country. Astana will carry out the celebration on September 11," reminded B.Saparbayev.