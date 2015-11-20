Mangilik Yel is our common strategic goal - Secretary Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Mangilik Yel" (Eternal Nation) is the spiritual foundation of our nation, believes Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

"Mangilik Yel" is the nationwide idea that consolidates our people, it is our common strategic goal. It is a set of values shaping our identity, unity and public consent. It reflects our values that have been formed throughout the years of independence," Secretary Abdykalikova said of the initiative put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at a conference on inter-ethnic relations in Astana on Friday. According to her, 5 reforms also suggested by President Nazarbayev are called to build the Nation of the Common Future. "The Nation of the Common Future is the essence of the reforms," she said, adding that the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan uniting the entire nation will play an important role in the implementation of those reforms. According to her, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will also play a role as the center of charity activities in Kazakhstan and the center of social support. "Centers of mediation of conflicts will be established under each regional branch of the assembly. Corresponding instructions were given to akims (mayor) of Astana and Almaty cities and governos of the regions," Ms Abdykalikova noted.