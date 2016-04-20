Mangistau Economic Council discusses project on construction of desalination station in Zhanaozen

ASTANA. KAZOINFORM The newly established Economic Council of Mangistau region has become one of the key and effective mechanisms of ensuring economic growth. Governor Alik Aidarbayev has said it today at the press conference devoted to discussion of the course of implementation of the 100 Specific steps National Plan.

“The Economic Council was entrusted a task to ensure a stable socio-economic development of the region by means of defining priority areas and maintaining a complex of strategic projects in the region,” said the Governor.

According to him, heads of the local enterprises, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Public-Private Partnership Centre were invited to work within the Economic Council. ”Regular brainstorms generate new practical ways of both preserving the paces of economic development and ensuring further step-by-step growth in the region,” Aidarbayev told.

The Economic Council has set up five working groups which interact with private sector. The working groups are headed by deputy governors of the region.

“We have already elaborated a map of development of the region’s priority areas and have determined target indicators. Private sector of Mangistau region is actively involved in the work of the Economic Council. The parties cooperate in solution of problematic issues and implementation of priority projects, such as construction of a ferry-boat complex, a desalination station in Zhanaozen town etc.” the Governor concluded.