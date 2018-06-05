Mangistau governor reports to Nazarbayev on preparations for Caspian States Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, held a meeting with Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Governor reported to the Head of State on the socio-economic development of the region and the preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral Countries.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out the need for careful consideration of the Summit organizational issues.

"It is planned that Aktau will host the Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral Countries, where leaders and delegations of five countries will take part. It is necessary to address all the organizational issues related to the upcoming meeting," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In addition, Yeraly Tugzhanov reported on the progress of implementation of governmental and sectoral programs in terms of developing production, construction, agriculture, as well as attracting investment.

"The key economic indicators are on upward trend. The implementation of all the tasks set by you is underway. At the end of 2017, the region's overall output reached 100.1%," the Governor of Mangistau region said.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of specific instructions.