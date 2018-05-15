Mangistau heritage expedition kicks off

AKTAU. KAZINFORM A three-round complex expedition has started in Mangistau in the framework of implementation of the Article by President Nursultan Nazarbayev "A Glimpse into the Future: modernization of Kazakhstan's identity", the press service of the governor of the region informs.

Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov met with Professor, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academic Adviser of the expedition Vadim Trepavlov and other participants.



The expedition is aimed at exploring material and non-material historical and cultural heritage of the region, involving scientists and experts from abroad, promoting Kazakhstan's historical and cultural heritage in the national and international levels, presenting the region's historical and cultural legacy through complex expeditions over the region, exploring sacred historical and cultural monuments, customs and traditions and way of life of the present-day population, etc.





Following the results of the multi-method research a scientific report will be issued. Besides, a multi-episode documentary will be made and screened on Kazakh TV featuring sacred places, historical monuments of the Nogai period and wells located in the territory of the region.





"The sacred Mangistau land is the land of our ancestors. We have to turn the region into the centre of researching the Turkic countries archeology. We express our gratitude for arranging the expedition and invitation of international scientists," Professor, Doctor of Philological Sciences Ekici Metin (Turkey) said.

