Mangistau judokas haul 51 medals at Republican Judo Tournament

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - 315 Kazakhstani and Georgian judokas took part in the VII Open Republican Judo Tournament dedicated to the memory of Balmurat Akshabayev, the master of sport of the USSR. In total, Mangistau athletes grabbed 51 medals at the two-day tournament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tournament was also dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.



Day 1 of the tournament saw 105 judokas competing in several weight categories. Twice as much athletes - 210 in various weight classes - vied for medals on the Day 2 of the tournament.







"The aim of this tournament was to improve skills of young judokas, promote healthy lifestyle and give young athletes experience in national competitions. Participating in the tournament were the best judokas from all corners of Kazakhstan. Mangistau region was represented by 50 athletes, including 17 female judo practitioners. Coached by Sergey Volobuyev and Zhomart Kobylanov the regional team demonstrated impressive results. On Day 1 boys collected 4 gold, 2 silver, and 13 bronze medals and girls - 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals. On Day 2 the team grabbed 26 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals for boys and 3 gold and 8 bronze medals for girls. It is a great result", said Manarbek Bissekenov, director of Children's and Youth Sports School Zhastar.



8 Georgian judokas, including 3 national champions, also claimed several gold and silver medals. That, according to their coach Alex Gvinashvili, was exactly the result he aimed for.



"I've been practicing judo for 7 years. I had three bouts before the final one. The semifinal fight was very challenging, but I defeated my opponent from West Kazakhstan region. I'm very happy with my performance. I would like to thank my coach Zhomart Koblanov," said Nurzhas Kuandykov who clinched gold in 55kg weight class.