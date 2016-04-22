Mangistau region’s Governor, Italian Ambassador discussed trade-economic coop strengthening

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Alik Aidarbayev has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan.

The parties discussed the issues of strengthening trade-economic relations between the businessmen of Mangistau region and Italy as well as the possibility of participation of Italian companies in the region’s investment projects.

“This is my first visit to Mangistau region. I came here to get familiarized myself with the implementation of infrastructure projects in the region on establishment of a transit corridor. I would like also to visit the Italian companies working here in energy sector – Ersai, Rosetti and Tenaris. We are keen on implementation of projects in road infrastructure, vessel building and maritime logistics,” Stefano Ravagnan said.

Earlier, at the end of March 2016, a group of Italian businessmen visited Mangistau region. The delegation included the representatives of companies with more than 20 years of experience in agriculture, manufacture of agricultural vehicles and products, technical maintenance in architecture and environmentally friendly design, light industry, construction, energy and extractive industries, such as Scool IMPRENDO, LTMBUL lTD, AFN Engineering and ArchenergyGroupEscoSrl.

