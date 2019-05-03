Mangistau region welcomes its first triplets in 2019

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The first triplet set in 2019 was born recently at the Mangistau perinatal centre. The 35-year-old mother and her two newborn daughters and a son feel good now.

The babies were given names Nazerrke, Zhanerke and Alikhan. The trio weighted 1,060 grams, 1,990 grams and 2,550 grams, respectively. The girl born first has the smallest weight of the three.



The combination of two girls and one boy, known as the fraternal triplets, is quite a rare thing. Such a pregnancy was recorded just once in the region last year.