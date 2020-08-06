  • kz
    Mangistau rgn reels from huge thunderstorm and flooding

    14:00, 06 August 2020
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region has suffered damage from major thunderstorm as seven months worth of rainfall fell on August 5-6, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the Met Office, total precipitation at the meteorological station Fort-Shevchenko was 23 inches, while the monthly norm equals 7 inches.

    On the night of August 6, Aktau city has been hit by heavy thunderstorm with 66 inches of rain fell in contrast with the monthly norm of 6 inches.

    Mangistau region’s emergency department said 12 sites had been flooded in Aktau city, including five roads.

    No casualties have been reported yet.


