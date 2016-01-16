Mangystau couple welcomes triplets (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Friday Mangystau Regional Perinatal Center released triplets born almost two weeks ago. Happy parents Akbibi and Malik called the daughters Ayana, Diana and Ryana.

"On 11th week of pregnancy I learned that I would have triplets. We were shocked. The pregnancy was good. It was hard in the last week. I am very appreciated to doctors and staff of the center for the care and concern. Today, we're going home," said Akbibi.

Akbibi had premature delivery. Doctors decided to conduct caesarean section. One of the triplets weighed 2 kg 150 grams, and two other babies - 2 kg 50 grams. They were born in January 3, 2016.

From 3 to January 15 the girls were under the supervision of physicians. In addition, they received supportive care in the intensive care unit.

Within the first 15 days of the current year 771 children came to life in the center. In 2015 in the center were born 113 twins and 3 triplets.

