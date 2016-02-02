Mangystau region implements 14 infrastructure and industrial projects under Nurly Zhol Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mangystau region implements 14 infrastructure and industrial projects under the Nurly Zhol State Program, Governor of the region Alik Aidarbayev said.

“The implementation of the Nurly Zhol State Program helps preserve the paces of the region’s economic development. Under this program we are now implementing 14 projects. Their total cost is 159 bln tenge. 4 thousand people have been employed due to the program,” said Aidarbayev.

He noted that the region is hopeful of the second five-year stage of the Industrialization Program. “Thus, in 2015, we commissioned 11 industrial and infrastructure projects worth 50 bln 500 mln tenge, and 655 people were provided with jobs,” added the Governor.

Among successful projects he named AzerSun Food Logistics Centre, Sofie Med Group and Aktau Northern Sea Terminal.

A new ferry-boat complex Kuryk is under construction now in the region.