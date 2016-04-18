Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” defines five steps which can lead to nuclear-weapon-free world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" authored by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev defines five steps which can lead the world to a nuclear-weapon-free condition. Director General of the National Nuclear Centre Erlan Batyrbekov said it at the press conference in Astana today.

“As for the importance of the Manifesto presented by Nursultan Nazarbayev, to my mind, all the heads of state defer to this Address, since it outlines five main steps which could lead the world to a nuclear-weapon-free condition,” Batyrbekov said.

According to him, the Kazakh President’s Manifesto is one of the main stages of his contribution to preservation of stability and security across entire world.

“Sustainable global security system, namely nuclear security, is one of the main elements of stability of the global world. Being a scientist and head of the research organization, I think that all modern technologies must serve for the good of mankind,” the expert added.

“Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has adhered to the policy of non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. The closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site, renunciation of the fourth largest nuclear arsenal, the ATOM project – all of these steps can serve as an example of such policy. In my opinion, there is no more crucial objective than nuclear-weapon-free world and security,” he stressed.

Noteworthy to say that the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” was awarded the status of an official document of the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council.