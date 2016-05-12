Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” provides deep analysis of modern society’s development tendencies – Sabikenov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM T he Kazakh President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" provides a deep analysis of the tendencies of the modern society's development, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences, Professor at the International Law Department of the Abai State Pedagogical University Salakhiden Sabikenov says.

“While analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of development of society, N.Nazarbayev makes well-founded conclusions on real threat of global war. In order to timely prevent this threat, he offers a number of well-thought and justified global-level propositions,” noted the academician.

According to him, one of them is the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty, as it was mentioned in the Manifesto. The Treaty has not been implemented properly yet, due to double standards of the world’s major nuclear empires, he adds.

“The Kazakh Leader offers the World without Wars program. In his opinion, peace will be possible only when all the countries move to adhering t the main principles of international law. The arising inter-state disputes must be solved in constructive talks,” stressed Sabikenov.

The professor noted one more important idea of the Kazakh President – to create a sustainable world geography. “The President offers to eliminate all the existing large military blocs and create a global coalition of the countries standing for peace, stability, trust and security under the UN aegis. Being the Leader of the Nation, N.Nazarbayev is concerned about the fate of his country, his nation and whole mankind. His Manifesto clearly defines the most important priority areas of foreign global policy” pointed out the Professor.