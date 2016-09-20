Manned flights to ISS to be rescheduled - Roscosmos

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The schedule of manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) will be changed after the launch of Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft was postponed due to technical malfunction, the press service of Russian space agency Roscosmos told reporters on Tuesday.

"After looking into materials on technical malfunction of Soyuz MS-02 manned spacecraft, scheduled for the launch for September 23, 2016, the state commission has decided to change the date of the launch and continue relevant activities until the reason is clarified, after which the schedule of manned flights to the ISS will be corrected," the press service said in a report.

Meanwhile, specialists continue preparations for the launch of Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, scheduled for November 16, Roscosmos said.

"In line with the adopted schedule of launches, specialists of the space-sector enterprises continue preparatory works for the Soyuz MS-03 launch in a regular regime," the press service said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a NASA representative in Russia's Mission Control Center told TASS that the launch of Soyuz MS-02 has been postponed until November 1.

