Manufacturing cooperation between Belarusian, Kazakh agricultural machinery companies discussed

MINSK. KAZINFORM The development of manufacturing cooperation with the Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer Gomselmash was discussed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin met with top executives of the Kazakh company Agromashholding KZ, BelTA has learned.

Aleksandr Turchin noted that two important events will happen soon: a visit of the Belarus president to Kazakhstan and a session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission. A number of matters need to be discussed because of that, BelTA reports.

«This year Gomselmash has increased shipments of machines to Kazakhstan. I would like to discuss how we are going to maintain cooperation in the next few years. I would also like to discuss tighter manufacturing cooperation,» he said. Andrei Lavrentyev Andrei Lavrentyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AO Allur Group, a shareholder in Agromashholding KZ, said: «We have indeed secured quality progress this year. We already see the growth rate going as high as 149% in the future. We've acquired 11 financing tools this year.»

An enterprise to assemble Gomselmash machines was established in Kazakhstan in 2007 with a view to advancing manufacturing cooperation. Gomselmash's official dealership Agromashholding KZ became the project's partner from the Kazakh side. Gomselmash and Agromashholding KZ work together in Kazakhstan to assemble grain harvesters under the brand Essil.