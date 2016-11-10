Many streets in Astana to be renamed soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Astana maslikhat have once again raised the issue of renaming Orynbor Street into Mangilik Yel Avenue today, Kazinform has learnt from Vechernaya Astana newspaper.

At the 11th extraordinary session deputies of the Astana maslikhat approved new names of streets in the Kazakh capital submitted by the Onomastic Commission.



Streets named after Hussein bin Talal (former 23-17), Kenen Azerbayev (former 23-31) and Temirbek Zhurgenov (former A19) will appear in Almaty district. Former Hussein bin Talal Street will be renamed into Uly Dala Avenue.



Ivan Panfilov Street will be renamed into Saken Zhunussov Street. Beimbet Mailin Street and A193 Street will be merged into one.



Astana residents will have to get used to the new name of Yenbekshiler Street that will be merged with 36 Street and named Alikhan Bukeikhanov Avenue. By the way, the street with analogous name in Saryarka district will be renamed into Azerbaijan Mambetov Street.



Ten streets in Yessil district are expected to be renamed as well. One of them - E10 - will be renamed into Orynbor Street. Others will be named after Niyaz Bi, Nurpeis Baiganin, Sultanbek Kozhanov, Kaiym Mukhamedkhanov, Nikola Tesla, Rabiga Yessimzhanova, Sattar Yerubayev, Khanshaim Suinbike and Bukhar-zhyrau.



The decision to rename the streets will come into force 10 days later. That means that residents and guests of Astana city will have to learn the new names of the streets very quickly to avoid confusion.