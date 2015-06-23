Maradona to stand for FIFA presidency

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Diego Maradona will stand for the presidency of scandal-tainted FIFA presidency, a Uruguayan journalist who presents a television show with the Argentine football legend, said Monday.

"'I am candidate' are the words that Diego Maradona used when I asked him about the candidacy for the FIFA presidency," journalist Victor Hugo Morales said on Twitter. Morales said he had telephoned Maradona to ask how his father was. The two present the De Zurda television show together. Maradona is a strong critic of FIFA under current president Sepp Blatter, who announced last month that he would step down. World football's governing body has been rocked by two multinational corruption investigations launched by US and Swiss authorities. Former Brazilian star Zico and Liberian football federation president Musa Bility have already declared themselves candidates. The special FIFA congress will not be held before December. Kazinform refers to Arab News.