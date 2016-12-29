Marat Alikhanov became Chief Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Marat Alikhanov has been appointed Chief Transport Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“On December 28, by an order of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Tleukabylovich Alikhanov was appointed Chief Transport Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” a press release from the Prosecutor General’s Office reads.

Earlier, Alikhanov served 1st Vice Chairman of the Legal Statistics Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan.