    Marat Igali steps down from the post of deputy governor of Akmola region

    10:41, 15 February 2020
    KOSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Marat Igali has stepped down from the post of deputy governor of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    In his latest Facebook post, Igali recalls that it has been a pleasure to work in Akmola region for almost three years and praises locals and his colleagues for their support and achieving great results together.

    He also extends gratitude to the authorities of Akmola region for their trust in him and promises to use the extensive knowledge in his future endeavors and work.

    Tags:
    Akmola region
