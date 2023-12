ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Marat Sembekov has been appointed as new head of the Almaty mayor administration.

The appointment was made in line with the decree signed by Almaty akim (mayor) Bauyrzhan Baibek. Native of Pavlodar, Mr. Sembekov is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. His last place of employment was the State Control Department at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.