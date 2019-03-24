Marat Tazhin appointed as Secretary of State of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Marat Tazhin has been named as the new Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Mr. Tazhin had already served as the Secretary of State in 2013-2014. He also held the posts of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to President, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia and more throughout his professional career.



Prior to the recent appointment, he held the post of the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.