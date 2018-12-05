Marathoners cover 1,300 km from Astana to Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Astana-Almaty Ultramarathon has ended today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ultra running started on November 30 at 10:30 a.m. from Otan Ana Monument Square opposite the building of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan in Astana. For 6 days and 5 nights, the marathoners covered 1,300 km to finish on December 5 at 11 a.m. at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty.



"By running the ultramarathon, we tried to show our support of a healthy lifestyle. We want to promote a positive attitude to sport, to demonstrate that everyone can run 1,300 km upon a competent and careful organization. (...) We challenge Almaty residents - athletes, sports enthusiasts, entrepreneurs. We did it, Almaty residents can do another race. We expect them to take it up. It will be interesting and beneficial," said Talgat Yergaliyev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Builders Union.

10 people, most of them are builders, from Astana participated in the ultramarathon. Everything was organized in such a way that the marathoners ran as much as 20 km a day each. Of course, the runners were wearing windproof vests: they faced snowstorms and were covered with ice. However, they fearlessly got through nature's caprices.

The ultramarathoners thanked the Interior Ministry, the administrations of Astana and Almaty cities, and Karaganda and Zhambyl regions for their support, as well as the sport departments of these regions for their active involvement.