March 1 Kazakhstan to celebrate Gratitude Day (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On March 1 Kazakhstan for the first time will celebrate Gratitude Day, informed Arystanbek Muhamediuly, the country's Minister of Culture and Sports, at today's meeting I Almaty.

The Minister and people of art have discussed topical issues including the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps", the upcoming parliamentary elections, as well as the development prospects of the sphere.

According to the Minister, to date, work is being done on preparation for the Gratitude Day. On this day the country will hold a lot of cultural events aimed at strengthening the unity and accord of the people of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by prominent figures of music, literature, cinema, such as the laureate of the state prizes of USSR and Kazakhstan Asanali Ashimov, People's Artist of the USSR Bibigul Tolegenova, screenwriter, producer, artist and architect Rashid Nugmanov and others.





















