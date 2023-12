ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of March.

Raimbek SEITMET, actor and film director, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, founder of the first theatre in Turkestan, was born 81 years ago (1938-2007).

Yerzhan BABAKUMAROV, Chief of the Analysis and Forecast Center at the Presidential Administration, was born 50 years ago (1969).