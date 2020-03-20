March 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of March.

(1869-1936) is the music critic, ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

In 1933 his collection of 60 songs of Kazakhstan’s Tatars, 250 Kirgiz instrumental theatrical pieces and melodies were published in 1934.

















(1915-1986) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Akmola civil engineering college.

Tumanbai Moldagaliyev (1935-2011) is the people’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.





(1950) is the president of the Environmental Union of Associations and Enterprises of Kazakhstan Tabigat.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





















(1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Aktobe Tecaher’s Traininf Institute, International diplomacy courses at the Russian MFA.

Has been acting since March 2016.









(1968) is the head of the defense department of Nur-Sultan.

Graduated from the Yaroslavl higher air-defense command college.

Has been acting since last March.