March 3. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of March.

Vassiliy OLEYNIK, deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation from Nur Otan Party, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, was born 63 years ago (1956).

Issatay SARTAYEV, Deputy Director of the RoK Syrbar Foreign Intelligence Service, was born 59 years ago (1960).



Sultan AKIMBEKOV, Kazakhstani historian, political scientist and orientalist, was born 55 years ago (1964).

Serik SHAIDAROV, Deputy Governor of Karaganda region, was born 54 years ago (1965).

Arman SULTANOV, Director General of JSC Passenger Transportations - Executive Director of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, was born 43 years ago (1976).