March 8. Today’s Birthdays
08:00, 08 March 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of March.
Manarbek YERZHANOV, singer (tenor), actor, composer was born 119 years ago (1901-1966). People’s Artist of Kazakhstan. One of the first members of the Union of Kazakhstan Composers.
Amina UMURZAKOVA, film and theater actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1958), People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1965), was born 101 years ago (1919-2006).
Bolatkhan TAIZHAN, Diplomat, prominent public and statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 79 years ago (1941-2007).
Satybaldy (Saken) NARYMBETOV, Kazakh film director, screenwriter, playwright, writer, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 74 years ago (1946).
Batyrbek ALZHANOV, Director of the Banknote Factory of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 56 years ago (1964).
Bakyt DYUSSENBAYEV, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, was born 50 years ago (1970).
Yerlan DAUYLBAYEV, member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 43 years ago (1977).