March 8. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of March.

singer (tenor), actor, composer was born 119 years ago (1901-1966). People’s Artist of Kazakhstan. One of the first members of the Union of Kazakhstan Composers.

, film and theater actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1958), People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR (1965), was born 101 years ago (1919-2006).

, Diplomat, prominent public and statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 79 years ago (1941-2007).

, Kazakh film director, screenwriter, playwright, writer, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 74 years ago (1946).

, Director of the Banknote Factory of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 56 years ago (1964).

, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, was born 50 years ago (1970).

, member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 43 years ago (1977).