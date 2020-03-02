March to Beethoven’s Music

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Exciting musical projects dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the great composer Ludwig van Beethoven will be featured for listeners at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in March, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

On March 10, at 19.00, a musical evening A Tribute to Beethoven will continue the series Kazakh Quartet Invites. As part of the concert series, artists of the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet intend to perform all 16 quartets of the German classic. The program includes: Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 3 in D major, Op. 18, String Quartet No. 8, in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2, String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131. Instrumentalists Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexey Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubaiuly (viola), Artistic Director – the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev will demonstrate a brilliant mastery of quartet music.





On March 12, at 19:00, the famous composer’s vocal and instrumental music will be performed in the concert To the Faraway Beloved from the series About Music and Its Creators. The Astana Opera Soloist Madina Islamova (soprano), opera house’s Principal Soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhan Tapin (tenor), Gulnara Tleugabylova (viola), Daniyar Yessimkhanov (piano) will perform at the Chamber Hall. Piano – Raushan Beskembirova. Beethoven’s works, such as: An die Ferne Geliebte song sycle, Тhe Sweetest Lad was Jamie from the 25 Scottish Songs, Marzelline’s aria «О war ich schon mit dir vereint…» from the opera Fidelio, Romance in F major, arranged for viola and piano, 32 Variations for Piano in C minor, The Eleven Bagatelles for Piano will be performed.

On March 26, at 19:00, Soloist and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov opens a series of concerts dedicated to the anniversary of the outstanding composer. The famous violinist will play all 10 violin sonatas created by the German musical genius. At the musical evening Monologues of Love, a Kazakhstani pianist, international competitions laureate Saltanat Abilkhanovа will perform along with Bagdat Abilkhanov.