Marginal wholesale price of liquefied gas approved in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Government has approved the maximum wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market.

June 30, 2015 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered an order of the Ministry of Energy #11501 dated 27/05/2015 "On approval of the maximum marginal wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market" The order approves the marginal wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 30 September 2015 in the amount of 11 033.91 tenge per ton excluding VAT. Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.