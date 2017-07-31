Maria Mudryak: I think this was the last contest in my life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh opera singer Maria Mudryak shared her impressions of participation in Placido Domingo's Opera.

Maria surprised the journalists by saying that she no longer plans to participate in any opera competitions, expo2017culture.kz reports.

- Maria, congratulations! What were your feelings after the great Placido Domingo announced: "The third place in the category "Female Singers" goes to Maria Mudryak"?

- This is one of the most serious and prestigious competitions in the world, and getting into the finals is already a great victory. For me, third place is, of course, I'm very glad and happy. Now everything is over - strong experiences, excitement, preparation. I am satisfied with the result and grateful to all Kazakhstanis and the public for being so supportive of me. This gave me the strength and energy to go further, sing and delight all our viewers.

- Will you participate in Operalia again to win the competition?

- (laughs) No, I think this was the last competition in my life.

- But why?

- Competition is a slightly different type of performance. I'm already out of the habit of it. I only performed, I guess, in three opera competitions in my life. I feel much performing in plays. Moreover, the main goal of competitions is to give a start to young singers in the opera world. And I already sing, it was a kind of an audition, which I passed, quite successfully. So I think it was the last competition for me.

"If we may ask, what did Placido Domingo tell you after the awards ceremony was over and the curtain was closed?" You talked for quite awhile.

- He said that I had a delightful Mi, that I am an extraordinary artist. And to hear such words from such a great artist is a great honor for me.

- What are your future plans?

- Even before Operalia, I had everything written down until 2020. They are to perform in La Boheme in Florence, in Beijing, this year I still have my debut in Gilda's aria in Rigoletto.