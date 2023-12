ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis queen Maria Sharapova is back of the market again.

Sharapova and her Bulgarian tennis boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov have reportedly called it quits, Vesti.kz says. ESPN's Darren Rovell took it to his Twitter account to break the news: "Rumors of Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov splitting up have been confirmed". World №2 Sharapova and world №16 Dimitrov have been dating since 2012.