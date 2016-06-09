Maria Sharapova: Nike to continue sponsorship despite test failure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sports firm Nike is to continue its sponsorship of Maria Sharapova, despite her being banned for two years for failing a drugs test.

The racket manufacturer Head also said it would stand by her, arguing that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had made the decision based on a "flawed process".

The Russian tennis player tested positive for the prohibited drug meldonium earlier this year.

She is appealing against the ban.

Following Sharapova's admission in March that she had tested positive for meldonium, a heart disease drug which has only been a banned substance since 1 January 2016, Nike had initially suspended its relationship with her, saying it would monitor the investigation.

But on Wednesday the company said: "The ITF Tribunal has found that Maria did not intentionally break its rules.

"Maria has always made her position clear, has apologised for her mistake and is now appealing the length of the ban.

"Based on the decision of the ITF and their factual findings, we hope to see Maria back on court and will continue to partner with her."

'Flawed decision'

Head has supported Sharapova throughout and issued a strongly-worded statement.

It said the decision to ban meldonium was not based upon "extensive clinical testing" and that it was "evident that WADA [the World Anti-Doping Agency] banned meldonium based upon the amount of athletes using meldonium rather than any scientific evidence".

"We believe, based on the facts and circumstances provided to us, that this is a flawed decision. HEAD will continue to stand by Miss Sharapova," the statement from its chairman Johan Eliasch said.

Her other sponsors have yet to respond to the ITF tribunal ruling. In March, Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer cut its ties with her and the carmaker Porsche said it was "postponing planned activities".

'Unfairly harsh'

Maria Sharapova's relationship with Nike dates back to when she was 11 years old.

In 2010, she signed a new eight-year contract with the US sportswear giant worth $70m (£49m) as well as a cut on sales of her own branded clothes.

Forbes estimates that she earned £21.9m last year, with only her rival Serena Williams earning more amongst female athletes. However, it predicts her earnings are going to plummet over the next 12 months.

The five-time Grand Slam champion said she had been taking meldonium since 2006 for health issues but said she did not realise it had been added to the banned list as she knew it by another name - mildronate.

She said that, since the tribunal had concluded that her offence was "unintentional" that she thought the ban was "unfairly harsh" and would therefore appeal.

Source: BBC.com